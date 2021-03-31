Uttar Pradesh: State govt withdraws cases against ex-cop who slapped POTA against Mukhtar Ansari

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has withdrawn cases against a former Deputy SP who had slapped POTA against mafia don turned politician Mukhtar Anasri after recovering a light machine gun (LMG) from the premises of the white collared history sheeter.
The DySP Shailendra Singh had raided the premises of Mukhtar Ansari in 2004 and had recovered banned LMG just before the assassination of BJP MLA Krishnand Rai and six others. The daring DySP had arrested and slapped POTA on the mafia don.
The then Mulayam government had mounted pressure on the DySp to withdraw the case against Ansari but Shailendra had preferred to resign than to budge under the political pressure. His resignation had caused a fluuter in the political and police circles.
After a few months of his resignation from the police services, the then government had implicated the PPS officer in fake cases and put him behind jail. After fighting the odds, the DySP came out on bail and had joined the Congress party in UP. He was elevated as Head of party RTI and Social media in-charge.
When Yogi Adityanath government came, it had filed an application in the court to withdraw cases against Shailendra Singh. On March 6 2021, the court finally approved the state government’s plea to withdraw cases against the former DySP.
The ex-DySP tweeted to thanks the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for withdrawing fake cases against him. “I got a copy of the court order today only. I thank Yogi Adityanath ji from the core of my heart and would remain indebted to him for life,” he said in the tweet.
Meanwhile, Mukhtar Ansai was produced before a Mohali Court on Wednesday for his release from the Ropar jail to Uttar Pradesh. On the pleas of his counsel about his health condition, the court sent him back to Ropar jail.
The Supreme Court has given two weeks time to the Punjab government to release the mafia don and hand him over to the UP Police.
The State government has alreday constituted three special teams of trained STF commandos who will bring Mukhtar Ansari from Ropar Jail to Uttar Pradesh by road. One team will accompany the mafia don while the other two will be following the vehicle as back teams.
