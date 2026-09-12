Uttar Pradesh: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Claims BJP Preparing To Drop Sitting MLAs Ahead Of 2027 UP Assembly Polls

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP is reviewing its sitting legislators ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections | File Photo

Lucknow, September 12, 2026: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the BJP was holding meetings to prepare a list of sitting MLAs who could be denied tickets in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying the ruling party was worried about losing the polls.

"Meetings are being held to prepare a list for cutting the tickets of MLAs," Yadav said while addressing party workers and leaders at the SP headquarters in Lucknow. He claimed that the BJP would not only drop some of its sitting MLAs but would also deny tickets to legislators belonging to its alliance partners.

BJP Ticket Strategy In Focus

Yadav's claim comes at a time when political parties in Uttar Pradesh have begun assessing their organisational strength and the performance of sitting legislators ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The BJP-led government has been in power in the state for nearly a decade, and the question of anti-incumbency, the performance of individual MLAs and the selection of candidates is expected to become increasingly important as the election approaches.

The SP chief sought to portray the alleged move as a sign of nervousness within the BJP. He said the BJP was making allegations against the SP because it feared defeat in the 2027 elections.

Yadav also accused the BJP government of acting against democratic and constitutional values and alleged that it was trying to defame the SP through "new conspiracies". He appealed to SP workers and supporters to remain restrained and maintain dignity in their language and conduct.

Yadav Targets BJP Government

He said the BJP government had failed after being in power in Uttar Pradesh for 10 years and at the Centre for 13 years. The SP, he said, believed in democracy and the Constitution and would take all sections of society along.

The allegation about ticket distribution is significant because the BJP's candidate selection process is likely to be closely watched in the run-up to 2027. Dropping sitting MLAs is often used by political parties to counter anti-incumbency, address local dissatisfaction or make room for new candidates. In the case of alliance partners, changes in seat-sharing could also affect sitting legislators.

However, Yadav did not name the MLAs or specify the constituencies where the BJP was allegedly considering changes.

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Panchayat Assistants Meet Yadav

In another development, a delegation of panchayat assistants met Yadav and submitted a memorandum over their demands. The delegation said 58,672 panchayat assistants from all 75 districts had been sitting on an indefinite protest at Lucknow's Eco Garden since September 7 and alleged that the government had neither taken note of their demands nor sent a representative for talks.

Yadav assured them that their demands would be acted upon if the SP formed the government in 2027.

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