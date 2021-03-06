Uttar Pradesh: Seven killed, over 50 injured in two separate accidents in Aligarh

Lucknow: Four persons were killed and 24 were injured when two Haryana Roadways buses collided head-on at Karsua village under Lodha Police Station in Aligarh district on Saturday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses claimed that a Haryana Roadways bus was going to Ballabgarh from Aligarh. The front tyre of the bus burst near Karsua village and the lost control hitting into another Haryana Roadways bus coming from the opposite direction.

The impact of the collision was so huge that the front portion of both buses was badly damaged. Passengers sitting on front seats bore the brunt of the accident. Villagers and police rushed to the accident site to rescue the injured passengers.

Three passengers died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries in the hospital. About 24 injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The police have informed Haryana Roadways officials about the tragedy to identify passengers who died in the accident.

In yet another accident in Aligarh, a speeding Tata Magic lost control and overturned. Another vehicle that was coming from behind rammed into the overturned Tata Magic on Anoopshahar Road. Three people were killed and 30 injured in the accident. The injured have been admitted in different hospitals in Aligarh.