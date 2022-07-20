Uttar Pradesh: Row erupts over large number of transfers; state minister allegedly resigns, PWD minister unhappy

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | PTI

Lucknow: Large-scale transfers of officials and employees in Uttar Pradesh, after two years of pandemic, has triggered controversy.

Peeved over his ignorance in the transfers, state minister in Jal Shakti department of UP, Dinesh Khatik has allegedly sent resignation to union home minister Amit Shah. While, minister of Public Works Department (PWD), Jitin Prasad is annoyed due to removal of his close official on the charges of corruption.

With allegations of corruptions, irregularities and nepotism, the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered high-level probe in the transfers at three departments. On the orders of CM, the officer on special duty (OSD) in PWD, Anil Pandey has been removed and vigilance inquiry has been set up against him. This OSD is said to be close associate of Minister Jitin Prasad who had brought him from the central secretariat services specially to work with him. Now, Jitin Prasad is camping in Delhi to give clarification regarding allegations of corruption in the transfers in his department and express annoyance over the removal of his close official.

Meanwhile, resignation letter of minister of state in Jal Shakti department Dinesh Khatik is going viral in the media, which has been addressed, to the union home minister Amit Shah. In the letter, Khatik has alleged that there has been a large-scale corruption in the transfers and Namami Gange project in his department. In the so-called letter, Khatik has written that there has been anomalies, corruption and nepotism in the transfers in his department and it should be probed. However, when asked about resignation, Dinesh Khatik did not answer directly and instead said that there is no such issue.

In the letter to Amit Shah, state minister has accused that officials have been ignoring him ever since taking oath and this is being done because of his coming from scheduled caste. He said that no officials gives him information regarding the schemes and projects of his own department and if asked none pays attention.

Mocking at the alleged resignation of Dinesh Khatik, opposition leaders both Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati said that there is no respect of Dalit community in BJP and better leaders should resign.