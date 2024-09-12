Uttar Pradesh: Robbers Steal Helicopter In Meerut; Pilot Alleges Assault And Theft By Group Of 15-20 Individuals

Robbers steal Helicopter in UP; police suspect business dispute | Representational Image

Lucknow: In a rare and shocking incident, a helicopter robbery has been reported in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The incident came to light when pilot Ravindra Singh filed a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), alleging that a group of 15-20 people forcibly entered the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar airstrip, assaulted him, and dismantled parts of the helicopter before fleeing with them in a truck.

The truck, according to Singh, had a Rajasthan registration and was a 16-tyre vehicle. Singh, associated with SAR Aviation Service Private Limited, recounted the harrowing experience. "They threatened me, saying, 'Stand quietly, or we will cut off your legs.' After that, they dismantled the helicopter, loaded the parts into the truck, and drove away," he said.

“Incident May Be Linked to Business Dispute”

The unusual nature of the incident has raised eyebrows, and the police are working to determine whether this was an elaborate theft or a fallout from a business dispute within the aviation company.

Meerut SSP Vipin Tada, however confirmed receiving a complaint but suggested that the case might be a result of an internal business dispute between two partners of the aviation company. He said, "The incident occurred four months ago, and prima facie, it appears to be a conflict between business partners. The case has been handed over to CO Brahmapuri for investigation."

The Incident

The incident reportedly took place on May 10, 2024, at the Partapur airstrip in Meerut. Pilot Ravindra Singh, a retired Air Force captain and shareholder-director of SAR Aviation, claimed that the helicopter, identified as VT-TTBB, had been sent to the airstrip for maintenance. He received a call from a mechanic informing him that the helicopter was being dismantled by a group of miscreants.

Singh rushed to the scene and found that the group had surrounded the helicopter and were removing its parts. "When I tried to stop them, they assaulted me and threatened me. Eventually, they loaded the helicopter parts into a truck and drove away," he said.

Singh also claimed that despite immediately informing the Partapur police, the authorities could not prevent the theft. The pilot further alleged that despite filing multiple complaints, no action has been taken, which prompted him to escalate the matter to the SSP.

CO Brahmapuri, Antariksha Jain, has been tasked with investigating the case. "The incident took place on May 10, but the complaint was filed only now, raising questions. We are identifying the truck and its driver, and will investigate further to locate the helicopter," Jain said.

While the investigation is ongoing, SSP Tada expressed doubts about the case being a straightforward robbery. "Initial findings suggest this is not a case of helicopter robbery. However, we are thoroughly investigating all angles," he added.