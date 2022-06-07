Uttar Pradesh: Right-wing activist Pooja Shakun Pandey booked for seeking ban on namaaz

Sadhvi Annapoorna, alias Pooja Shakun Pandey | Twitter/@teampolstrat

A case has been registered against national secretary of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti, alias Pooja Shakun Pandey, in Aligarh for making a statement seeking a ban on namaaz.

The Aligarh Police have registered the case against Sadhvi Annapoorna alias Pooja Shakun Pandey, who claims to be the national secretary of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, for promoting enmity between different groups.

Earlier, the Aligarh Police had been arrested twice over the last two years for controversial acts and statements, but got bail in both cases.

The ABHM leader was also summoned with a notice issued by the Additional City Magistrate (First) Aligarh.

Replying to the notice, Bharti denied making provocative statements and said that she 'regretted if speaking the truth had hurt the sentiments of any religion'.

SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani confirmed that a case was registered against Pooja Shakun Pandey under Sections 153A, 153B, 295A and 505 of Indian Penal Code at Gandhi Park Police Atation for her statements.

The Delhi Police also registered a hate speech case last month relating to a "Dharam Sansad" in the national capital.

Between December 17 and 19, two events organised in Delhi (by the Hindu Yuva Vahini) and Haridwar (by Yati Narsinghanand), saw hate speeches including open calls for violence against Muslims.

In 2019, she was booked for glorifying and offering prayers to Nathuram Godse, the killer of Mahatma Gandhi.