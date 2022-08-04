Uttar Pradesh: PWD clerk found dead in office; kin suspects foul play | PTI/Representative

The body of a clerk in the Public Works Department (PWD) in Lucknow was found in the office under suspicious circumstances, late on Wednesday night.

According to Sapna, the wife of the deceased clerk, she called her husband Vipin Singh when he did not come home till late in the night. There was no response on his phone and none of his colleagues responded to her calls either. She then called up the police that went to the PWD office and found him lying dead on the floor.

His wife and other family members suspect foul play.

According to Inspector Akhilesh Mishra, the body of clerk Vipin Singh has been sent for post-mortem. Evidence has been collected from the spot by the forensic team.

"Initial investigations reveal that he died due to heart attack but further action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report," the police official said.

Meanwhile, sources said that employees were known to have liquor parties in the office till late in the night. The family said that they found bottles of liquor on the spot, which were removed by security personnel.