Uttar Pradesh: Political Patronage Shields Self-Styled Babas Amidst Tragic Stampede

In the aftermath of a devastating stampede that claimed 121 lives, the perpetrators, organisers of the event, remain conspicuously absent, shielded by their deep political connections. Despite widespread public outcry and demands for justice, the self-styled spiritual leaders implicated in the tragedy continue to evade arrest, raising serious questions about the influence they wield over local authorities and politicians.

These so-called "self-styled gods," often seen hobnobbing with senior political figures, enjoy a web of patronage that extends into corridors of power. Their gatherings attract not only devout followers but also influential politicians seeking to curry favor with their sizable constituencies.

The recent stampede, occurring at an event organized by one such leader, has exposed the darker side of this symbiotic relationship.

Baba Bhole, a Dalit preacher has a significant following in Uttar Pradesh. When Mayawati was Chief Minister he used to move around in red beacon light car signifying his VIP status. Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had also visited his ashram and has attended one of his congregation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, facing political vulnerabilities after recent electoral setbacks, navigates a delicate balance where taking stringent action against a figure like Baba Bhole could alienate key voter bases crucial for future electoral prospects.

Critics decry the impunity with which these self-styled Babas operate, shielded from accountability by their political patrons who turn a blind eye to potential misdeeds in exchange for electoral support and public adulation. “The tragic incident underscores systemic failures in regulating large-scale gatherings and ensuring public safety, exacerbated by the cozy relationships between spiritual leaders and politicians,” said a political analyst Preetam Bajpayi.

As calls for justice intensify and grieving families demand answers, the focus shifts to the urgent need for impartial investigations and reforms to prevent such tragedies in the future. The evasiveness of the organizers, coupled with their influential backers, highlights the challenges in upholding the rule of law and ensuring accountability in a context where political expediency often trumps justice.

In the wake of this preventable disaster, the nation grapples not only with the loss of innocent lives but also with profound questions about the nexus between religious authority, political power, and public safety. The road to justice for the victims of the stampede remains fraught with obstacles, including navigating the complex web of political connections that shield those responsible from facing the full consequences of their actions.

Baba has huge property:

Bhole Baba, whose real name is Suraj Pal, is known for his immense wealth and extensive land holdings. Authorities have seized documents revealing that Pal owns properties worth crores of rupees. Among these is a luxurious ashram in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, situated on a 13-acre plot valued at Rs 4 crore. The ashram is equipped with facilities comparable to a five-star hotel, including a private road and a high-end cafeteria offering premium food and beverages.

Police reports suggest that Pal might be hiding within this lavish ashram, where at least six rooms are reserved for his personal use and another six for committee members and volunteers. While Pal claims the land was a gift, the documents indicate he owns several similarly luxurious ashrams in other locations.