Uttar Pradesh Police Register FIR After Fake Allahabad High Court Order Used To Block 95 Websites

The forgery has raised concerns over the verification of judicial documents used by government authorities to issue website-blocking directions | X (Live Law)

A fake Allahabad High Court order was allegedly used by the Centre to direct the blocking of 95 websites, prompting the Uttar Pradesh Police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown persons.

The forgery came to light after a Reuters journalist sought verification of the court order, which was available on the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) website.

According to a Reuters report published on November 11, the Allahabad High Court administration found that the order, supposedly issued on August 14, 2026, by Justice Garima Prashad, did not exist in official court records.

The DoT had relied on the document to issue directions on September 2 to block websites allegedly involved in betting and streaming fake Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, Live Law reported.

Fake Court Order Exposed After Journalist’s Query

The matter came to light after Reuters technology reporter Munsif Vengattile emailed the High Court administration on October 30, seeking confirmation of the order’s authenticity. The document claimed to have been issued in a case titled Sahil Singh v. Director General (DoT Cyber Law) and Others, bearing Writ-A No. 30480 of 2026.

Following the query, the High Court administration sought a verification report from the Registrar (Judicial)/Computer. The inquiry found that no case with the given number existed in the court’s online records. It also confirmed that no such order dated August 14, 2026, had been uploaded.

Court’s Logo, Seal And QR Code Used

The purported order carried the Allahabad High Court’s logo and seal, along with a QR code that appeared to offer a way to verify its authenticity. However, the Reuters investigation found that scanning the code led to an unrelated webpage displaying the case number rather than an authenticated court record.

The DoT’s website also contained a communication showing that the document had been sent to the department by a person identifying himself as advocate Kartikey Pandey. The department subsequently cited the purported order while directing internet service providers to block access to 95 websites.

Police Register FIR Under Multiple Sections

After discovering the forgery, the High Court administration approached the police. Acting on the Chief Justice’s directions, a Joint Registrar filed a complaint, following which the Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against unknown persons last week.

The FIR was registered under Sections 318(2), 336(2), 336(3), 337, 338 and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case raises serious questions about how an unauthenticated document bearing a court’s name could become the basis for an official website-blocking directive.

Another Fake Order Linked To 34 Websites

The Reuters investigation also uncovered a separate case involving a purported Rajasthan High Court order. The DoT had relied on that document to issue directions on July 21 to block 34 betting websites.

When Reuters contacted the Rajasthan High Court, its Registrar said the order “appears to be fraudulent” and confirmed that it did not exist on the court’s server. Together, the two purported court orders were used by the Centre to direct the blocking of 129 websites, highlighting concerns about the verification of judicial documents before authorities act on them.

Similar Takedown Controversy Reaches Delhi High Court

In a separate development, X Corp, formerly Twitter, recently informed the Delhi High Court that takedown notices sent to the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) and SFLC had been issued by an impostor and not by the Delhi Police.

Appearing before Justice Amit Mahajan, X’s counsel said a complaint had been filed with the Delhi Police to identify the impostor. The counsel also informed the court that no action had been taken against IFF and SFLC.

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The Delhi High Court was hearing petitions filed by the two organisations challenging notices seeking the removal of their accounts. Although the cases involve different circumstances, they underline the importance of verifying the authenticity of official orders and notices before taking action against online platforms.

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