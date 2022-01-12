e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 04:31 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Police bust smugglers gang in Ghari Daulat, Shamli district, seized 51 kg cannabis; arrest two

According to Superintendent of Police Sukriti Madhav, the seizure was made during road check by a police team when it intercepted a car which was found with 59 packets of cannabis inside it.
PTI
Representative Image |

A gang of drug smugglers was busted on Wednesday in Ghari Daulat area of Shamli district with arrest of two men carrying 51 kg of cannabis, police said.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Bill, Act against Rambhardwaj and Sumit, the occupants of the car.

During interrogation it was revealed that gang members had smuggled the narcotic from Odisha for supply in western Uttar Pradesh.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 04:31 PM IST
