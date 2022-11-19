Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi draws connect between Varanasi & Tamil Nadu as he inaugurates Tamil Samagam

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: PM Modi's LS seat Varanasi set for spotlight in last phase of UP polls | ANI

Lucknow: Inaugurating the month long Tamil Samagam in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out at the connection between southern state of Tamil Nadu with Varanasi.

He said that Tamil Nadu is also known as the Kashi of south and both have the power of Lord Shiva and that both the places represent Shaiv culture.

The PM said that Varanasi (also known as Kashi) and Kanchi in Tamil Nadu have been regarded as Saptpuri in ancient culture.

Month-long programme to conclude on December 16

During the month long programmes of Tamil Samagam, people from all walks of life from Tamil Nadu would be brought to Varanasi and participate in various functions. Addressing the inaugural ceremony PM Modi said that Kashi is the cultural capital of nation, while Tamil Nadu is the Centre of ancient culture and pride of India. Reminding people about the connection of both ends of country, PM said that there are hundreds of Tamil temples in Kashi and ones at Kedar Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat at the banks of Ganga is more than 200 years old. Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu share common culture of literature, music and art. He said that both Kashi and Tamil Nadu share common culture and the devotees of Lord Shiva and Ram visit these places regularly. On this occasion, PM Modi also met with Saints and Seers who had specially come from Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on his visit to Varanasi PM Modi was welcomed by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During the month-long Tamil Samagam, more than 2500 people from Tamil Nadu would come in different troops to Varanasi and attend programmes. People coming from Tamil Nadu would be taken to temples in Prayagraj and Ayodhya besides Varanasi. The UP Government has installed 75 stalls of Tamil cuisine, crafts and literature in Varanasi where people would see the true picture of south. The month-long programme would conclude on December 16.