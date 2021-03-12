Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls: AAP releases list of 400 candidates

Lucknow: The AAP has released its first list of 400 candidates to contest the three-tier Panchayat polls in a big way in Uttar Pradesh. Polls are scheduled to be held next month.

Releasing the list of candidates, the party State In-charge Sanjay Singh said that these candidates for Member Panchayat were selected on the cretrian of winnability. “Those who win panchayat polls will be given preference to contest Assembly polls in 2022,” he declared.

He challenged the ruling BJP to contest panchayat polls on party symbols. “The BJP has backtracked to contest on party symbols fearing defeat due to ongoing farmers’ agitation,” he commented.

Singh said that they will take the Kejriwal model of development to each and every household across the state to launch their preparations for the Assembly 2022 polls.

The party has given tickets to Journalists, sitting and former Pradhans, panchayat members, lawyers, teachers and candidates who fought last assembly polls.