Uttar Pradesh: No new Muslim religious schools to get funds from state government

Lucknow: The Yogi government in UP has decided not to provide financial assistance to any new Madarsas. However, the old ones getting government aid would continue to do so. The UP cabinet has decided to scrap the policy to provide government funds to Madarsas in the state. With this, the Yogi government has changed the policy for Madarsas adopted by the previous government of Akhilesh Yadav.

It may be mentioned that the previous Samajwadi government had decided to provide grant to the Madarsas who were recognized till 2003 and were teaching up to 10 standard of students. Such Madarsas were called Aliya level and were 146 in numbers in the entire state. Then Samajwadi government had included 100 such Madarsas in the aid list and 46 were left out. Few of those Madarsas left out in the list had approached court for the government funds. One of such Madarsa from Mau had even gone to the Supreme Court demanding inclusion in the grant list. The apex court had asked UP government to provide financial assistance to this Madarsa. The state government has decided to provide financial assistance to this particular Madarsa on the basis of the Supreme Court order.

Now the state government has scrapped the policy, which allows flow of funds to these Madarsas. The minority welfare department of UP had tabled this resolution before the state cabinet.

It may be mentioned that at present the UP government provides funds to 560 Madarsas from the state coffers. These Madarsas provide salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff from this assistance. While these 560 Madarsas would continue to receive government grant, the Yogi government has decided to make no more addition in the list.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:46 PM IST