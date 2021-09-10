Uttar Pradesh: No active COVID-19 cases in 33 districts; here is the full list

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said that there are no active COVID-19 cases in 33 districts of the state. The state government also informed that the 67 districts have not reported any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The 33 districts, which have become COVID-19 free are-- Aligarh, Amroha, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Ballia, Balrampur, Banda, Basti, Bahraich, Bijnor, Bhadohi, Chitrakoot, Chandauli, Etah, Deoria, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kasganj, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Siddharth Nagar, and Sonbhadra.

At present, Uttar Pradesh has 199 active cases. The positivity rate in the state has come down to less than 0.01 per cent and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent. On Thursday, UP reported only 11 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths. In the past 24 hours, the state government tested 2.26 lakh samples. Overall 7.42 crore tests have been done in the state, as per Uttar Pradesh's health department.

So far, around 7 crore people in the state have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination coverage in the state has exceeded 8.47 crores, out of which, 12 lakh people have been inoculated in the last 2 hours.

Meanwhile, India logged 34,973 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,31,74,954, while the active cases declined to 3,90,646, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,42,009 with 260 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

As many as 17,87,611 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 53,86,04,854.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,23,42,299, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 72.37 crore.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 05:01 PM IST