Uttar Pradesh: MLAs From Diverse Political Parties Sans SP Embark On Pilgrimage To Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ayodhya Ram Mandir | File

In response to the call of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, MLAs from various political parties, except the Samajwadi Party, embarked on a spiritual journey to Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, the MLAs lauded CM Yogi and Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative assembly Satish Mahana for extending the invitation.

The dream come true

"I am overwhelmed to be present at the 'Darbar' of Lord Ram. My dream has come true," Mahana told reporters after visiting temple.

He recounted the journey of witnessing the evolution of the site, from a mere structure to the grand temple it stands as today. "I never imagined that temple would be such a majestic structure which will reflect the religious and cultural ethos of the country," he said.

Accompanied by ministers and legislators from the ruling coalition, members of opposition parties, including the BSP, RLD, and Congress, set aside political differences to partake in the collective reverence for Lord Ram.

Luxurious buses take them to Ayodhya

The journey to Ayodhya was facilitated by luxurious buses provided by the Transport Corporation. The air resonated with the chanting of Ramdhun, while the vehicles were adorned with vibrant flowers, creating a serene atmosphere. To ensure the comfort of the journey, refreshments were provided, and each MLA received thoughtful tokens of remembrance, such as a diary, a pen, and a calendar.

For many, this pilgrimage marked a historic milestone, symbolizing the realization of a dream cherished for centuries—the construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram. The unity displayed by the government and MLAs from across the political spectrum was hailed as a momentous occasion, credited to CM Yogi's visionary leadership.

Such camaraderie, observers noted, would be remembered alongside the contributions of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi.

Reflecting on the profound significance of the pilgrimage, MLAs expressed overwhelming emotions and shared anecdotes of their anticipation leading up to the journey. Some took the opportunity to lament the absence of the Samajwadi Party and its leader, Akhilesh Yadav, criticizing their decision not to partake in the darshan of Lord Ram.

“Samajwadi Party MLAs should also have joined us. Yu cannot see anything and everything under political prism,” Janshakti Party MLA and former minister Raja Bhaiya said.

In interviews with the media, MLAs from various parties conveyed their sentiments of reverence and gratitude. Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra Mona reminisced about her longstanding connection with Awadh, considering the pilgrimage as an auspicious and deeply personal moment.

BSP MLA Umashankar Singh commended the government's arrangements and emphasized his party's commitment to secularism, denouncing any politicization of the pilgrimage.

Nishad Party President and government minister Sanjay Nishad described the occasion as monumental, underscoring the emotional significance of reconnecting with Lord Ram after many years.