Uttar Pradesh: Missing Woman Found Severely Injured With Throat Slit Near Brick Kiln In Lucknow

Missing Woman Found Severely Injured With Throat Slit Near Brick Kiln In Lucknow

Lucknow, November 7: A 35-year-old woman, who had gone missing on November 5, was found severely injured with her throat slit about 12 km from her residence in Lucknow near a brick kiln. DCP West Rahul Raj said an attempted murder case (IPC 307) has been lodged in the case following a complaint from the victim’s father.

The woman, accompanied by her friend Asma, had disappeared

The woman, accompanied by her friend Asma, had disappeared. She told police she was given a sedative-laced drink by Asma, after which she lost consciousness. She could not recall the assault or her journey to Mohanlalganj. CCTV footage is under review to reconstruct the events.

The women had driven an SUV to inspect a Mohanlalganj plot

Initial reports suggest the women had driven an SUV to inspect a Mohanlalganj plot. The victim, married for 15 years with two children, lived with her parents in Para due to marital discord. She runs a tea shop.

The woman left home on Sunday but did not return

The woman left home on Sunday but did not return. She later answered a call, stating she was at Buddheshwar, before her phone went off. Her parents reported her missing to the police. On Monday night, brick kiln workers heard faint sounds from a dugout.

They discovered the injured woman, covered in blood, moving toward a bonfire.

They discovered the injured woman, covered in blood, moving toward a bonfire. Subsequently, the village head informed Mohanlalganj police, who admitted her to SGPGI’s Trauma. The victim’s statement revealed she was with Asma, and was sedated in an SUV. According to police, the victim is having trouble speaking, and doctors have advised against questioning until recovery.

