Uttar Pradesh: Main accused in Kasganj constable murder case gunned down in police encounter

Lucknow: History-sheeter Moti Singh nee Dhimar, the main accused in Kasganj Constable murder case, was gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh Police in an encounter on early Sunday morning. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Kasganj Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Sonkar said they cornered Moti on Kartala Road on the banks of Kali river in Kasganj.

He started indiscriminate firing on the police party, police said, adding that he sustained bullet injuries in the ensuing gun-battle. He was rushed to Kasganj district hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Moti had brutally beaten to death a police Constable when the latter went to Nagla Dhimar village along with SHO Ashok Kumar to serve him a notice in connection with illegal liquor manufacturing on February 9.

Moti and his goons attacked the two policemen and killed Constable Devendra and snatched the pistol of Ashok. The SHO was severely injured in the attack.

Earlier, the Kasganj Police had gunned down one of his cousins Elkar Singh in an encounter on February 10 and had arrested Moti’s mother Siyarani, his other associates Nawab and Guudu.