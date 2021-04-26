Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow cops bust gang manufacturing fake Remdesivir injections, five held

Lucknow: After arresting those involved in black-marketing of Remdesivir injections, the Lucknow Police have busted a gang engaged in manufacturing fake life-saving injections in Lucknow.

The police have arrested five persons and recovered 240 fake vials of Remdesivir injections, 4224 labels of the brand, empty bottles, syringes, liquid and Rs 81,840 cash from their possession. The gang was manufacturing fake injections and selling them on anything between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

A resident of Aliganj, Gopal (name changed) had approached one of the gang members Manish Tiwari alias Tapan for arranging Remdesivir injections. Tiwari had called Gopal to Aminabad for delivery. When Tiwari handed over vials, Gopal sent a picture of the bottle to a doctor who told him that it was fake.

Gopal handed over Tiwari to the Aminabad Police. During interrogation Tiwari named his associates and took the police to the place where they were manufacturing fake injections.

Police arrested four gang members from there and recovered 240 fake injections and material which was being used to manufacture fake vials. The arrested persons have been identified as Manish Tiwari, alias Tapan, Vikash Kumar Dixit, Mohit Pandey, Pravin Varma and Abdul Sufiyan.

The SHO Aminabad Police Station A.K. Roy said that a case has been registered against all the five arrested accused and they were mulling over slapping NSA against them for playing with the lives of patients.