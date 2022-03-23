Uttar Pradesh: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla accepts SP leaders Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan's resignation

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla accepted the resignation of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and SP leader Mohammad. Azam Khan on Tuesday after the two leaders offered their resignation on Tuesday to build SP's turf in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav and Khan resigned as members of the Lok Sabha from Azamgarh and Rampur, respectively, days after they were elected to the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Earlier, there was speculation that Yadav and Khan would leave their assembly seats and retain Lok Sabha membership.



Yadav’s resignation from his Azamgarh parliamentary membership indicated that he would concentrate more on UP politics. With 47 seats won in 2017, the SP was a weak opposition, but now with 111 MLAs, it is a strong opposition in the UP assembly.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:42 PM IST