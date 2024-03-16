Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates And All You Need To Know

Lucknow: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the date for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The elections will be held in seven phases across the country and the elections will start from April 19 and the voting will end on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.
Uttar Pradesh is the key state for any party to form the government in the Centre as it is the biggest state in terms of number of seats. Uttar Pradesh has the highest 80 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Elections To Be Held In 7 Phases
Elections will be held in all seven phases in Uttar Pradesh. Check details of the Parliamentary Constituencies and the dates on which the elections will be held:
Phase 1
Saharanpur
Kairana
Muzaffarnagar
Bijnor
Nagina
Moradabad
Rampur
Pilibhit
Phase 2
Amroha
Meerut
Baghpat
Ghaziabad
Gautam Buddha Nagar
Bulandshahr
Aligarh
Mathura
Phase 3
Sambhal
Hathras
Agra
Fatehpur Sikri
Firozabad
Mainpuri
Etah
Badaun
Aonla
Bareilly
Phase 4
Sambhal
Hathras
Agra
Fatehpur Sikri
Firozabad
Mainpuri
Etah
Badaun
Aonla
Bareilly
Phase 5
Mohanlalganj
Lucknow
Rae Bareli
Amethi
Jalaun
Jhansi
Hamirpur
Banda
Fatehpur
Kaushambi
Barabanki
Faizabad
Kaiserganj
Gonda
Phase 6
Sultanpur
Pratapgarh
Phulpur
Allahabad
Ambedkar Nagar
Shrawasti
Domariyaganj
Basti
Sant Kabir Nagar
Lalganj
Azamgarh
Jaunpur
Machhlishahr
Bhadohi
Phase 7
Maharajganj
Gorakhpur
Kushi Nagar
Deoria
Bansgaon
Ghosi
Salempur
Ballia
Ghazipur
Chandauli
Varanasi
Mirzapur
Robertsganj
Major Political Parties
The major political parties contesting on the 80 seats during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 consists of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP. NDA consists of BJP, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Apna Dal, Nishad Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) which consists of Congress and the Samajwadi Party.
The other parties which are in the fray are - Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The contest will be a tough one, however, the most favourable party in the state is said to be Yogi Adityanath led BJP as the biggest issue of Ram Mandir was addressed by the BJP lately.
Key Candidates
There are several major candidates who will be contesting from the state in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be contesting from Varanasi and the other key candidates are as follows:
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP):
Smriti Irani from Amethi
Rajnath Singh from Lucknow
Hema Malini from Mathura
Lallo Singh from Faizabad (Ayodhya)
Mahendra Nath Pandey from Chandauli
Indian National Congress (INC):
Ajay Rai is likely to contest elections from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress has finalised nine candidates out of 17 for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in all phase | Twitter
Other candidates:
BSP Supremo Mayawati
Asaduddin Owaisi from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)
Akshay Pratap Singh from Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results
Currently, Bharatiya Janata Party holds 64 seats in the state while Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj Party got 10 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Congress and Samajwadi Party faired very poorly and managed to get on 1 and 3 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Anupriya Patel's Apna Dal managed to get 2 seats.
The list of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 includes:
1 Saharanpur
2 Kairana
3 Muzaffarnagar
4 Bijnor
5 Nagina
6 Moradabad
7 Rampur
8 Sambhal
9 Amroha
10 Meerut
11 Baghpat
12 Ghaziabad
13 Gautam Buddha Nagar
14 Bulandshahr
15 Aligarh
16 Hathras
17 Mathura
18 Agra
19 Fatehpur Sikri
20 Firozabad
21 Mainpuri
22 Etah
23 Badaun
24 Aonla
25 Bareilly
26 Pilibhit
27 Shahjahanpur
28 Kheri
29 Dhaurahra
30 Sitapur
31 Hardoi
32 Misrikh
33 Unnao
34 Mohanlalganj
35 Lucknow
36 Rae Bareli
37 Amethi
38 Sultanpur
39 Pratapgarh
40 Farrukhabad
41 Etawah
42 Kannauj
43 Kanpur Urban
44 Akbarpur
45 Jalaun
46 Jhansi
47 Hamirpur
48 Banda
49 Fatehpur
50 Kaushambi
51 Phulpur
52 Allahabad
53 Barabanki
54 Faizabad
55 Ambedkar Nagar
56 Bahraich
57 Kaiserganj
58 Shrawasti
59 Gonda
60 Domariyaganj
61 Basti
62 Sant Kabir Nagar
63 Maharajganj
64 Gorakhpur
65 Kushi Nagar
66 Deoria
67 Bansgaon
68 Lalganj
69 Azamgarh
70 Ghosi
71 Salempur
72 Ballia
73 Jaunpur
74 Machhlishahr
75 Ghazipur
76 Chandauli
77 Varanasi
78 Bhadohi
79 Mirzapur
80 Robertsganj