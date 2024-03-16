 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates And All You Need To Know
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates And All You Need To Know

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates And All You Need To Know

Uttar Pradesh is the key state for any party to form the government in the Centre as it is the biggest state in terms of number of seats. Uttar Pradesh has the highest 80 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Lucknow: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the date for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The elections will be held in seven phases across the country and the elections will start from April 19 and the voting will end on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Elections To Be Held In 7 Phases

Elections will be held in all seven phases in Uttar Pradesh. Check details of the Parliamentary Constituencies and the dates on which the elections will be held:

Phase 1

Saharanpur
Kairana
Muzaffarnagar
Bijnor
Nagina
Moradabad
Rampur
Pilibhit

Phase 2

Amroha
Meerut
Baghpat
Ghaziabad
Gautam Buddha Nagar
Bulandshahr
Aligarh
Mathura

Phase 3

Sambhal
Hathras
Agra
Fatehpur Sikri
Firozabad
Mainpuri
Etah
Badaun
Aonla
Bareilly

Phase 4

Phase 5

Mohanlalganj
Lucknow
Rae Bareli
Amethi
Jalaun
Jhansi
Hamirpur
Banda
Fatehpur
Kaushambi
Barabanki
Faizabad
Kaiserganj
Gonda

Phase 6

Sultanpur
Pratapgarh
Phulpur
Allahabad
Ambedkar Nagar
Shrawasti
Domariyaganj
Basti
Sant Kabir Nagar
Lalganj
Azamgarh
Jaunpur
Machhlishahr
Bhadohi

Phase 7

Maharajganj
Gorakhpur
Kushi Nagar
Deoria
Bansgaon
Ghosi
Salempur
Ballia
Ghazipur
Chandauli
Varanasi
Mirzapur
Robertsganj

Major Political Parties

The major political parties contesting on the 80 seats during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 consists of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP. NDA consists of BJP, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Apna Dal, Nishad Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) which consists of Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

The other parties which are in the fray are - Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The contest will be a tough one, however, the most favourable party in the state is said to be Yogi Adityanath led BJP as the biggest issue of Ram Mandir was addressed by the BJP lately.

Key Candidates

There are several major candidates who will be contesting from the state in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be contesting from Varanasi and the other key candidates are as follows:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP):

Smriti Irani from Amethi

Rajnath Singh from Lucknow

Hema Malini from Mathura

Lallo Singh from Faizabad (Ayodhya)

Mahendra Nath Pandey from Chandauli

Indian National Congress (INC):

Ajay Rai is likely to contest elections from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress has finalised nine candidates out of 17 for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Other candidates:

BSP Supremo Mayawati

Asaduddin Owaisi from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)

Akshay Pratap Singh from Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik)

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results

Currently, Bharatiya Janata Party holds 64 seats in the state while Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj Party got 10 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Congress and Samajwadi Party faired very poorly and managed to get on 1 and 3 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Anupriya Patel's Apna Dal managed to get 2 seats.

The list of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 includes:

1 Saharanpur

2 Kairana

3 Muzaffarnagar

4 Bijnor

5 Nagina

6 Moradabad

7 Rampur

8 Sambhal

9 Amroha

10 Meerut

11 Baghpat

12 Ghaziabad

13 Gautam Buddha Nagar

14 Bulandshahr

15 Aligarh

16 Hathras

17 Mathura

18 Agra

19 Fatehpur Sikri

20 Firozabad

21 Mainpuri

22 Etah

23 Badaun

24 Aonla

25 Bareilly

26 Pilibhit

27 Shahjahanpur

28 Kheri

29 Dhaurahra

30 Sitapur

31 Hardoi

32 Misrikh

33 Unnao

34 Mohanlalganj

35 Lucknow

36 Rae Bareli

37 Amethi

38 Sultanpur

39 Pratapgarh

40 Farrukhabad

41 Etawah

42 Kannauj

43 Kanpur Urban

44 Akbarpur

45 Jalaun

46 Jhansi

47 Hamirpur

48 Banda

49 Fatehpur

50 Kaushambi

51 Phulpur

52 Allahabad

53 Barabanki

54 Faizabad

55 Ambedkar Nagar

56 Bahraich

57 Kaiserganj

58 Shrawasti

59 Gonda

60 Domariyaganj

61 Basti

62 Sant Kabir Nagar

63 Maharajganj

64 Gorakhpur

65 Kushi Nagar

66 Deoria

67 Bansgaon

68 Lalganj

69 Azamgarh

70 Ghosi

71 Salempur

72 Ballia

73 Jaunpur

74 Machhlishahr

75 Ghazipur

76 Chandauli

77 Varanasi

78 Bhadohi

79 Mirzapur

80 Robertsganj

