Uttar Pradesh: Lineman sets self on fire in Lakhimpur Kheri after alleged harassment by junior engineer

A power lineman at the Palia power station of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPCL), in Lakhimpur Kheri, died after he set himself on fire, accusing a junior engineer (JE) of harassment.

Before death, the lineman had given a statement against Junior Engineer in the video where in he mentioned that Junior Engineer and his touts were demanding his wife in return for the transfer. He also said, " I also complained into the police station but nothing happened.", reported Zee News.

Gokul Prasad, 45, was deployed as a lineman in the power department for the past 22 years.

He was referred to a higher medical facility in Lucknow where he succumbed to burn injuries.

The family members of the lineman have given a complaint against the accused.

Gokul's wife told reporters that her husband was under immense tension because of the JE under whom he was working and Gokul had even lodged a complaint against him at Palia police station but no action was taken.

SSP Sanjeev Suman said on Monday, "A lineman who immolated himself died during treatment in Lucknow. A video recorded by the lineman has surfaced in which he was levelling allegations against a senior."

