Uttar Pradesh: Learnt hacking on YouTube, 11-year-old caught demanding Rs 10 crore from father

Lucknow: In what appears to be an ill-effect of online classes during Covid times, an 11-year-old boy studying in Class V learnt hacking from YouTube and made his own father a victim by sending an extortion mail for Rs 10 crore.

The minor had learnt about cyber crime and safety measures during school online computer classes. To dig further on the subject, he went to see videos on YouTube and learnt hacking email ids and mobile numbers.

To test hacking techniques he picked up from YouTube, he hacked the email id and mobile number of his father and other family members and started sending unsolicited threatening mails and messages on their mobile.

The bizarre case was reported from Indirapuram in Ghaziabad. The father of the accused is holding a good position in the government. He and others in the family got scared and had sleepless nights when they started getting these emails and messages.

The family was surprised that the person sending them mails knew everything about them and their smallest household activities. Initially, the 'harrassed' officer had sought help from his Internet provider but failed to find any help.

The ordeal of the officer’s family continued for a month from December 23 to January 24. His patience ended when he received an extortion mail demanding Rs 10 crore or else their secrets will be placed in the public.

He went to the cyber cell and lodged a complaint. When the cell investigated the case, it was found that the internet protocol (IP) address, being used by the hacker, was from their house only. The Cyber Cell in-charge Sumit Kumar interrogated all family members separately only to find out that hacker was none but their 11-year-old son.

During his interrogation, he admitted that he was sending these emails and messages after knowing about cyber crime during school online classes. The boy disclosed to the investigating officer that he learnt hacking after seeing many videos on the subject on YouTube.

The cyber cell sleuths are interrogating him further to find out if the minor has sent such mails to his friends and relatives also. The cell is also contacting school authorities to find out what they taught on cyber crime during online computer classes.