Uttar Pradesh: Judge resigns after lawyers heckle him inside court in Unnao

Lucknow: A Special Judge of the POCSO Court in Unnao district has sent his resignation to the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court and sought VRS after District Bar Association President and his supporters allegedly heckled him inside the court when he objected to the use of mobile phone for making a video in the courtroom.

Though Justice Prahlad Tandon cited personal reasons for his resignation and seeking VRS but he was badly hurt by the misbehaviour of District Bar Association President Ram Shanker Yadav and his supporters on Thursday inside his court. After sending his resignation to the Governor, Chief Justice and Secretary General of Allahabad High Court, Justice Tandon proceeded on a long leave.

The judge was allegedly heckled by lawyers after a heated argument over use of a mobile phone for making video inside the court. His mobile phone was snatched and agitated lawyers jumped onto his dais and hurled choicest abuses against the judge. He had lodged a complaint with the police in this regard on Thursday evening.

When no action came from the police, the Judge chose to submit his papers. It was after his resignation, senior police officials intervened and lodged a case against 100 lawyers including District Bar Association President Ram Shanker Yadav under Sections 332, 353, 504, 506, 394, 427 of the IPC.