Uttar Pradesh: Journalist found dead in Unnao; cops booked

One more journalist in Uttar Pradesh has been found dead. The 22-year-old journalist working for a local Hindi daily was found dead on a railway track in Unnao, police said on Friday.

Identified as Suraj Pandey, the slain scribe's mother Laxmi Devi has accused a woman Sub-Inspector Sunita Chaurasia, and constable Amar Singh among others for threatening her son and driving him to his death. He is alleged to have killed himself. His body was found on the tracks at Sadar Kotwail on Thursday evening under mysterious circumstances, CO (City), Gaurav Tripathi said.

Since then, the police have lodged an FIR against Chaurasia, Singh and one other person, after his deceased's family said they suspected her to be behind the incident and claimed that they were friends. The victim's mother Lakshmi Pande in her complaint to police has said that Suraj and Sunita were friends and because of this, the constable on November 11 threatened him on a phone call. Lakshmi said Suraj received a phone call on Thursday morning before he left the home. There was no information about him after that and his body was found on the railway track later that day.

The post mortem was carried out later in the night. He said that the case has been registered against the woman inspector and the constable and further action would be taken after investigations in the matter. Pandey's mortal remains were cremated on Friday at Ganga Ghat in Kanpur.