Uttar Pradesh: IT conducts raids on perfumer who launched Samajwadi Party perfume

Lucknow: After last week operations on the Samajwadi leaders in Uttar Pradesh, the Income Tax and GST teams on Thursday conducted raids on the offices and premises of industralists close to Akhilesh Yadav.

In Kanpur the office and residence of noted perfumer Piyush Jain was raided by Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and IT teams and recovered cash worth several crores and other suspicious documents. According to police officials accompanying the raid team, cash worth Rs 90 crores have been recovered from four offices of Jain who has a perfume industry in Kannauj. Piyush Jain had launched Samajwadi Attar (perfume) last month in the presence of SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. His brother Pammi Jain is a senior leader in the Samajwadi Party. Besides IT teams also raided at the premises of betel trader KK Agarwal in Kanpur.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:00 PM IST