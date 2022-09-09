Uttar Pradesh: Industries opt to set up factories in small towns in state; get investment of Rs 4000 crore in last six months

Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Authority |

Lucknow: Apart from National Capital Region (NCR), a large number of industrial investors have started setting up their units in small cities of Uttar Pradesh. In the last six months investment worth Rs 400- crore was made to set up industrial units in small cities.

To meet this rising demand, the UP State Industrial Authority (UPSIDA) is creating a land bank there. The officials of the agency said that many a large number of investors have opted to set up units in smaller towns like Mathura, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj and Sandila instead of Noida.

In the last two years Rs 7000 crore industrial investment has been made in the small towns of UP and of this Rs 4000 crore has been made in the last six months only on the plots of UPSIDA.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of UPSIDA, Mayur Maheshwari, big investors such as Pepsi, British Paints, Berger Paints, ITC Limited and Webley Scot have set up their units in smaller town of UP on the plots allotted by the authority.

As per the figures made available by UPSIDA, in the last six months investment of Rs 700 crore in Amethi, Rs 150 crore in Raibareli, Rs 571 crore in Mathura, Rs 500 crore in Sambhal, Rs 475 crore in Varanasi, Rs 468 crore in Chitrakoot, Rs 1100 crore in Pilibhit and Rs 200 crore has been made in Hardoi cities. Besides investment of Rs 250 crore in Hamirpur and Rs 185 crore has been made in Deoria.

The officials informed that state government intends to increase industrial investments in Purvanchal, Bundelkhand and central UP. To fulfil this the UPSIDA has started creating land bank in these areas and develop proper infrastructure.

The UPSIDA has created a land bank of more than 12000 acres in Bareilly, Hathras, Agra, Mathura, Farrukhabad, Aauriyya, Kannauj, Unnao, Harodi, Sandila, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Raibareli, Amethi and Pilibhit.

Besides, it has also acquired the land available with the closed factories in these areas to include it in the land bank. Under it the 98 acres of land belonging to closed Auto Tractors Limited in Pratapgarh, 89 acres of Vespa Car Company in Raibareili has been acquired which would now be given to investors to set up new units.