Uttar Pradesh: Husband of lady constable burns alive landlady, two children

Lucknow: In a bizarre case, husband of a lady police constable poured petrol on his landlady and her two minor children and set them on fire in Nehru Nagar area of Akbarpur, Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh.

The four-year-old daughter and two-year-old son succumbed to burn injuries in the hospital on Monday while the landlady is battling for life.

After committing the crime, the accused Avanish tried to make a good escape on his mobike. But he met with an accident when a speeding truck hit his mobike. He sustained serious injuries in the accident and is admitted in the hospital.

According to police, Usha, who is a constable, was living with her husband Avanish, accused in the case, in a rented house in Nehru Nagar under Akbarpur Police Station in Kanpur Dehat.

The house owner Jitendra Yadav, a Corporator, was at home when Avanish poured petrol on his wife Archana, daughter Akshita (4) and son Hanu (2) on Sunday evening and set them on fire in the kitchen.

On hearing their cries, Jitendra and neighbours rushed to save them. They wrapped the three in a blanket to douse flames and rushed them to hospital in critical condition. The two children died on Monday during treatment while his wife is battling for life.

The Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said that a case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the Corporator. “We are waiting to interrogate the accused to ascertain the reason behind burning them alive,” the SP said.

Police said that Avanish was undergoing treatment for severe depression.