Uttar Pradesh govt terminates services of 812 primary teachers, orders FIR for seeking appointments on fake degrees

Lucknow: A day after primary schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened after a year, the State Government terminated services of 812 primary school teachers and issued directives to lodge FIRs against them for seeking appointments on fake degrees.

The State government took the decision on a February 26 High Court verdict which declared B.Ed degrees of 812 primary teachers as fake. These teachers had obtained the B.Ed degree from Agra University and got their appointment in government primary schools.

The High Court in its order found that their degrees were fake and directed the state government to initiate action against these teachers. The High Court, however, allowed seven teachers to continue for one month to continue on the basis of documents they produced in the court.

The Basic Shiksha Parishad Secretary P.S. Baghel said that following the High Court order, the government has decided to terminate services of these 812 teachers and ordered for registering FIRs against them for fraudulently seeking appointments in government jobs.

“We have issued an order in this regard and directed District Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs) to identify these teachers to terminate their services. An FIR will also be lodged against them for seeking government jobs on fake documents,” said Baghel.

Primary Schools in Uttar Pradesh were reopened on Monday after a year. Within 24 hours of their reopening, axe fell on these primary teachers.