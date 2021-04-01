Uttar Pradesh govt seals mall, bar and a building in Lucknow for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Lucknow: Amid spike in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has now started taking tough measures to enforce Covid-19 protocol and guidelines strictly.

The Lucknow district administration on Thursday sealed Fun Republic Mall, a bar and a building for violating Covid-19 protocol and guidelines.

The District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said that the Mall was served a notice a day before but when a team visited the Mall it found that people were still being allowed to enter without wearing masks.

Besides the Mall, the Lucknow district administration sealed My Bar in Summit Building and a building on Burlington Road for not following Covid-19 guidelines.

The DM said that a fine would be imposed on individuals not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing at public places in addition to action against building owners.

In the last 24 hours, the number of infected persons has nearly doubled in Uttar Pradesh. On Thursday, 2600 people tested positive for coronavirus against 1360 found on Wednesday. With this, the total number of active cases has gone up to 11,918 in the state this year.

The Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that out of total active cases, 6722 are in home isolation, 287 in private Covid hospitals and remaining are recuperating in government hospitals.

The ACS Health appealed to people above 45 years of age to get vaccinated on priority. He said that those who may not have access to the registration portal may visit any vaccination centre, government or private, to get the vaccination.

The walk-in facility has been offered mainly to the people living in villages after half of the new active cases were reported from rural areas.

Meanwhile, the State government has sounded a high alert and has ordered to open 45 more Covid Management Hospitals, including eight in Lucknow, which were earlier closed after containing the first wave of coronavirus, within three days.

The Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna said that the state has now made available 24,597 beds to deal with the spike in coronavirus cases across the state. Among them are 7023 beds with oxygen facilities and 1342 beds with ventilators to manage treatment of critical patients.

The Minister claimed that the state government has adequate medical facilities available at its disposal to deal with the second surge of coronavirus but the least people can do is to follow the Covid-19 guidelines.