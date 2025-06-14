 Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches District-Wide Drive To Promote Youth Entrepreneurship Under CM-YUVA Scheme
Lucknow: The Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (CM-YUVA) is rapidly evolving from a policy measure into a broad-based movement for youth self-employment in Uttar Pradesh. The initiative aims to directly empower educated and skilled youth by offering interest-free, collateral-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh to help them launch their own businesses.

To expand outreach, a dedicated campaign is being launched in all 75 districts, targeting final-year students and unemployed graduates across universities, engineering colleges, and other higher education institutions. Special teams of officials will visit these campuses to identify eligible candidates and connect them with the scheme.

According to Sarveshwar Shukla, Joint Commissioner of Industries and nodal officer of the scheme, the goal is to help youth transition from job seekers to job creators. Alongside financial support, technical assistance and mentorship will be offered to enhance the chances of business success.

Officials have received special training to ensure smooth and efficient rollout. A recent two-day capacity-building workshop held at Niryat Bhawan, Lucknow, focused on strengthening field implementation and improving the functionality of the scheme’s digital portal. These trained teams will now begin institutional visits to directly engage with prospective applicants.

So far, over 2.5 lakh youth have applied under the scheme. Of these, more than 1.10 lakh applications have been forwarded to banks, over 53,000 loans have been sanctioned, and around 40,000 youth have already received funds.

Participation from women and individuals from OBC, SC, and minority communities has been significant. Beneficiaries are launching ventures across diverse sectors such as digital marketing, cake manufacturing, interior design, solar panel installation, laundry services, tattoo studios, and mineral water production.

The CM-YUVA scheme is not only facilitating entrepreneurship but also reshaping how youth approach employment, marking a shift toward greater economic self-reliance and local enterprise development in Uttar Pradesh.

