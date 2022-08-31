e-Paper Get App

Uttar Pradesh girl consumes acid; was mentally distressed due to harassment by youth

The girl's father has accused the youth of teasing and molesting his daughter while her way to college. He said that his daughter had stopped going to college because of the harassment.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh girl consumes acid; was mentally distressed due to harassment by youth | Representative Image

A 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad consumed acid after she was 'mentally distressed' as she was being harassed and stalked by a local youth. She has been admitted to a private hospital.

The girl's father has accused the youth of teasing and molesting his daughter while her way to college. He said that his daughter had stopped going to college because of the harassment.

Though the girl has been battling for life since the past few days, the police have registered an FIR only now. "We have started investigations and the accused will be arrested soon," said a police spokesman.

HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh girl consumes acid; was mentally distressed due to harassment by youth

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi himself bears expense of his food, PMO Secretary replies in response to RTI filing

PM Modi himself bears expense of his food, PMO Secretary replies in response to RTI filing

Telangana CM KCR arrives in Patna, meets CM Nitish Kumar and Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Telangana CM KCR arrives in Patna, meets CM Nitish Kumar and Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Another shocker from Dumka: Students tie their teachers to tree and beat them up for failing them;...

Another shocker from Dumka: Students tie their teachers to tree and beat them up for failing them;...

Mumbai updates: Traffic police announces traffic diversions for Ganeshotsav, Bandra fair

Mumbai updates: Traffic police announces traffic diversions for Ganeshotsav, Bandra fair

Uttar Pradesh girl consumes acid; was mentally distressed due to harassment by youth

Uttar Pradesh girl consumes acid; was mentally distressed due to harassment by youth