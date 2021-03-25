Uttar Pradesh girl attacks boyfriend with acid for infidelity, man dies

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a girlfriend attacked her boyfriend with acid for infidelity in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The man died of severe burn injuries in the hospital.

Both fell into love while working in a private lab. They were living together in a rented house in the Khandari area under Hariparwat Police Station in Agra. The girl was annoyed with him after learning that his parents have fixed his marriage with some other girl.

Out of rage, she attacked him with acid when he was fixing ceiling fan in the house. The boyfriend, identified as Devendra Rajput (28), was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to burn injuries.