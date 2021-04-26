Uttar Pradesh: Four die in Panchayat poll-related hooch tragedy in Meerut

Lucknow: Four people were killed and two are battling for life in the hospital in Panchayat poll-related hooch tragedy in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident was reported from Sadharanpur village in Inchauli block area of Meerut district. Villagers told the police that a candidate of Pradhan had distributed country-made liquor on the eve of the voting for Panchayat polls to woo their votes.

After consuming the spurious liquor, six persons fell unconscious. Neeraj, Kapil, Bijendra and his son Deepak died at home while Amit and Pankaj were rushed to hospital where their condition was stated to be critical.

Before the police rushed to the village, family members of Bijendra and Deepak cremated them at the behest of the influential candidate, who had distributed the spurious liquor.

Later, the police took the bodies of Neeraj and Kapil in their possession. Their family members refused post mortem examination and wanted to cremate them too. Under some pressure, they also gave in writing to the police that they do not want any case to be registered in the hooch tragedy.

But the police sent the bodies for post mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. “Family members have given in writing that they do not want to register any case and did not want any post mortem examination. We have registered a case and sent the bodies for autopsy. Action will be initiated against those responsible after the post mortem report,” said Ajay Sahni, SSP Meerut.

The SSP has also sent a team of forensic experts and deployed a heavy police force to maintain law and order in the village during voting on Monday.

Distribution of liquor is a common practice during rural polls to woo voters. Earlier, over a dozen people were killed after consuming spurious liquor offered by candidates in different districts of the state.