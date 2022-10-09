Uttar Pradesh: Floods create havoc in Terai regions as late monsoon rains destroy crops

A flood-like situation prevails in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, after heavy rains. Many houses and crop fields were submerged | ANI

Lucknow: Incessant rain for the last three days has brought floods in the Terai regions of Uttar Pradesh. Flooding has been creating havoc in half a dozen districts of UP inundating hundreds of villages. The rivers flowing in the Terai region have been swelling and at many places, flood water has entered city areas.

In the Gonda, Balrampur, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Santkabirnagar and Shrawasti districts of UP several thousand acres of paddy, mustard and potato crop has been destroyed due to flood.

In Shrawasti, district flood water is flowing on the main Balrampur-Behraich highway and river Rapti has crossed danger mark. According to officials of district administration, Rapti is flowing 1.5 meter above danger mark at Kodrighat in Shrawasti.

In Gonda, the river Bisuhi has crossed danger mark and movement has been stopped on Gonda-Balrampur main road. According to officials, more than 13000 people have been affected due to flood in Colonelganj and Tarbganj tehsil of Gonda. An alert has been sounded to 24 flood outposts in Gonda district.

The flood water has entered city areas in Balrampur district and in many urban localities, people have been using boat for movement from one place to another.

The district administration has sought additional team of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) from the state headquarter for relief works.

In the districts of Balrampur, Gonda and Shrawasti, several thousand acres of paddy crop has been destroyed. Besides, the new crop of potato has also been affected, due to waterlogging in the field.