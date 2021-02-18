Uttar Pradesh: First transgender toilet opened in Varanasi

Lucknow: The first transgender toilet in Uttar Pradesh was opened in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Part of the Smart City Project, the toilet has been constructed by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation in Kamaksha area with an aim to ensure participation of transgenders, who often face social ostracism in public, in the cleanliness drive under Swachh Bharat Mission.

The first transgender toilet was inaugurated by the Varanasi Mayor Mridula Jaiswal. “Transgenders in the city had no washroom facility in the public. It will go a long way in addressing their problem,” said she.