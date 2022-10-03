Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Ramleela pandal in Etawah

A fire broke out at Ramleela pandal on Monday due to a short circuit in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.

A team of fire brigade reached the spot and brought the blaze under control after 20 minutes, according to a media report.

Due to the blaze, curtains, plastic skirting and bamboo poles in the pandal also got burnt.

Ramleela Committee President and Treasurer Madan Saxena said that the fire broke out in the pandal due to an electrical short circuit. There was no casualties but the receipts of donations and some cash got burnt.

The incident took place a day after a fire broke out in a Durga Puja pandal in Bhadohi due to overheating of a halogen light killing three children among five people while 64 got injured.

A digital show was going on at the pandal in Nathua village when the fire broke out on Sunday night, reducing the structure to ashes.

More than 300 people were in the pandal when the blaze erupted and a majority of them were women and children.

A total of 67 people were injured in the fire and three of them -- Ankush Soni (12), Jaya Devi (45) and Naveen (10) -- died. Later, Arti Chaubey (48) and Harshvardhan (8) died during treatment, a senior official said.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said an FIR has been lodged at Aurai police station against members of the concerned puja samiti as negligence was found in organising the event.