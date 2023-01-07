Uttar Pradesh: Farmers bodies to make MSP guarantee an issue in 2424 LS Polls | Representative pic

Lucknow: The farmer’s organisations across the country will soon launch a drive for the minimum support price (MSP) for their crop in the upcoming elections of 2024.

The MSP Guarantee Front formed by the various farmer’s bodies has decided to hold meeting in the various parts of country to mobilise support for it.

Promises made to farmers not kept

The national spokesperson of the front Dr Rajaram Tripathi while talking to media in Lucknow said that a series of meetings with farmers would be organized on this issue. In the coming Lok Sabha elections of 2024 it would become a big issue before the political parties. He said that the promises made with the farmers were not kept and nothing concrete has been done on the MSP so far. He said that farming as become a business of loss in this country and the youths are not opting it as livelihood. Dr Tripathi said that despite the annual subsidy of Rs two lakh crore to the agriculture, this sector is incurring loss of Rs 5 lakh crores every year. It is difficult for the farmers to survive under present circumstances.

No MSP No Vote

The MSP Guarantee Front spokesperson said that he recently visited various parts of UP, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra where farmers have pledged to struggle for the price issue. There is unity among various farmers’ bodies in the country on this issue and everyone is ready to fight for it. 'No MSP No Vote' would be the slogan of farmers for the coming LS polls of 2024, he said. Dr Tripathi said that no party can remain in power unless it takes care of farmers. According to him the farmers are forced to sell their produce at a price which is less than a bottle of packaged water. Under such situation how the farmers can survive, said Dr Tripathi.

He said that every political party talks about the report of Swami Nathan commission but it is not implemented so far. The present Prime Minister Modi himself had advocated for MSP to every farmer earlier but has now forgotten this.