Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Dull response of voters continued in sixth phase too

Lucknow: The lukewarm response of voters continues in the UP assembly elections. The voting in the sixth phase of UP elections too failed to surpass the turnout of previous 2017 assembly polls. Despite good weather conditions and increased time around 55 per cent votes were polled in the sixth phase of elections on Thursday.

A total of 53.31 per cent votes were polled in the sixth phase till 5 PM. The election commission has yet not released the final figures of polling. In 2017 assembly polls, 56.52 per cent votes were polled on the seats in sixth phase.

According to the Chief Election Officer of UP, Ajay Kumar Shukla, votes were polled on 57 assembly seats of 10 districts on Thursday. The voting percentage for Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Basti, Santkabeer Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Balia was 53.31 per cent till 5 PM.

Balrampur district recorded lowest of 48.14 per cent polling while Ambedkar Nagar maximum of 58.81 till 5 PM.

The EC officials said that 64,611 voters used postal ballot in this phase of elections.

In sixth phase of UP polls, a total of 676 candidates were in the fray. Among them 66 were women candidates. The commission received 206 complaints on its mobile app C-Vigil of which 76 were found true.

On Thursday, repoll was conducted at one polling station in Handia assembly seat of Prayagraj district where polling was in fifth phase.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 09:14 PM IST