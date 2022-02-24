Uttar Pradesh Election: All promises of BJP became 'Jumla', says Aaditya Thackeray in Siddharthnagar

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Wednesday that during the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule in the state all promises became 'jumla (rheotoric)'.

He was addressing a public rally in the Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

"The BJP was elected as an alternative to Samajwadi Party (SP) with a huge majority. But all the promises and dreams remained dreams, and they became 'jumla'. They were not fulfilled," said Thackeray while addressing the audience.

The leader said that the BJP only talked of 'hate, riots and fear' during its tenure to intimidate people.

"They talked about 'ye khatre mein hai, woh khatre mein hai' (this is in danger, that is in danger). But nobody can be in danger. This is the land of Lord Ram, this is our own land," he added.

The fifth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 27 with the final two phases on March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 04:04 PM IST