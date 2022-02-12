Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: In Kannauj, PM Modi reminds people of huge recovery in raids on perfumers

In Kannauj, the city is known for perfume industries, Prime Minister Modi reminded people of huge cash recovery during the recent raids on perfumers. He linked with the rival Samajwadi Party (SP) saying that it shows the corruption of the previous government.

Accusing opposition parties of nepotism, Modi said that for them the meaning of democracy is different. We have learnt in a democracy the government is for the people, of and by the people, however, for SP everything is for the family only. Serving the interest of own family and close aide is the basic character (Mool Mantra) for the opposition.

Claiming to have good support from people of west UP in the first phase of polling, Modi said that it has given sleepless nights to those dreaming to come to power. These people were willing to divide votes by spreading casteism, regionalism and communal hatred but failed. The people of UP have united to vote against rioters and mafia elements, said PM Modi.

Linking the IT & GST raids on perfumers and huge recovery of cash with SP, Modi said that it has unearthed the corrupt policies of their government. He said that a peaceful atmosphere is a basic need for development, investment and employment. Yogi government has been trying its level best to make perfumes of Kannauj as the global brand. The BJP government has made rule of law its first priority. He said Yogi Adityanath has stopped riots in the state and we have to continue with his rule in UP.

PM Modi said that most of the candidates fielded by SP and other parties are history sheeters and some of them are contesting elections from jail. The polling in the first phase of UP elections has proved that BJP is coming again. The same would happen in other phases of elections too.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 09:39 PM IST