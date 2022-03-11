Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: After grand victory in UP, race begins in BJP for cabinet berth

With results out and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) regaining power, the race has begun among the newly elected legislators to secure a berth in the cabinet.

The new government of UP would likely take oath in the next week and along with Chief Minister over three dozen new ministers might be inducted. Among those in the race of becoming ministers are some former bureaucrats who have become legislators after taking voluntary retirement from services. The former police commissioner of Kanpur, Aseem Arun has been elected from Kannauj while ex joint director of enforcement directorate (ED), Rajeshwar Singh too has won from Sarojninagar seat on BJP ticket. According to senior BJP leaders, these two officials might get a berth in the proposed Yogi cabinet. A former journalist and media advisor of CM Yogi, Shalabh Mani Tripathi has also seen a front-runner for the post of minister. Shalabh Mani has been elected from the Deoria city assembly segment. The son of defence minister Rajnatah Singh and Noida legislator Pankaj Singh could also get a berth in the Yogi cabinet. Pankaj Singh has won this time from Noida with a record margin of over one lakh votes.

Besides these new faces, the Yogi cabinet might see old faces who have been elected again to the state assembly. These include former cabinet minister Satish Mahana, Srikant Sharma, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Siddharth Nath Singh, Brijesh Pathak, Sandeep Singh, Ashutosh Tandon and Neelkanth Tiwari. Among the two Deputy Chief Ministers in the previous Yogi cabinet, Keshav Prasad Maurya has lost elections this time. According to top BJP leaders, Maurya might be adjusted in the union government and a new Dy CM might be inducted in his place. Former Governor of Uttrakhand, Beby Rani Maurya has won from Agra rural assembly seat in this elections and she might be seen in the Yogi cabinet.

Besides own legislators, the Yogi cabinet might see the induction of a few faces from the allies also. BJP allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (Sonelal) have performed well in the elections winning more than 10 seats each. The Chief Nishad Party Dr Sanjay Nishad might get a ministerial berth in the new government. Besides one more legislator from his party might also get accommodated in the cabinet. Similarly, two ministerial berths might be given to Apna Dal also.

According to senior BJP leaders, the senior-most legislator Suresh Khanna might become a speaker in the state assembly. The present assembly speaker HN Dixit did not contest in this election hence Khanna who has been elected legislator ninth time might get a chance.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:16 PM IST