Uttar Pradesh: ED Takes Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Into Custody Moments After Release From Rampur Jail; Son Abdullah Walks Free | VIDEO

Azam Khan Was Taken Away By ED Officials For Questioning As His Son Abdullah Azam Walked Out Of Rampur Jail | File Photo (IANS)

Rampur, October 31, 2026: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was taken into custody by a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) moments after he walked out of Rampur district jail on Saturday evening following his release in the two PAN cards case. His son Abdullah Azam, who was also granted bail in the case, was released from prison.

The ED team, which had reached the jail premises in advance after receiving information about Azam Khan's impending release, intercepted him as soon as he stepped out of the prison gate around 7 pm. Officials showed him an order before taking him away in their vehicle amid tight security.

Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Singh Sisodia confirmed that the ED team had taken Azam Khan into custody and was taking him to its headquarters in Ghaziabad for questioning.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | SP leader Azam Khan released from Rampur jail. After his release, an ED team has reportedly taken him into custody in connection with a case registered with the agency The Allahabad High Court has granted relief to former Cabinet Minister Mohammad Azam Khan and his son, former MLA Abdullah Azam Khan, in the two PAN card case. The Court had previously reserved its order after hearing applications seeking a stay on their conviction, suspension of their sentences, and the grant of interim bail. — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2026

ED Action Triggers Protests Outside Jail

The dramatic development triggered protests by Samajwadi Party workers and Azam Khan's supporters, who had gathered outside the jail since the afternoon in anticipation of his release. As the ED team surrounded the veteran leader, supporters raised slogans against the agency and expressed their anger over his detention.

Azam Khan, who was visibly upset, questioned the circumstances surrounding his detention. "What is left to say now? What should I say? The rule of law has ceased to exist. Is this the punishment for being a Muslim? Our mistake was that a Muslim established a university. We built schools for children. Is that our crime?" he said.

The mood among SP workers, who had been celebrating the expected release of the father-son duo, changed dramatically when the ED team arrived at the jail around 6.15 pm along with a large contingent of paramilitary personnel.

There was confusion among supporters as Azam Khan was taken away. They later welcomed Abdullah Azam, who walked out of the jail after completing the release formalities. Supporters continued to raise slogans against the ED.

Father And Son Were Sentenced In PAN Card Case

Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam had been sentenced to seven years in prison each by a district court in the two PAN cards case and were sent to jail on November 17, 2025. The Allahabad High Court granted them bail on October 29 this year.

The release process had gained momentum on Friday after the court issued the release warrant. However, uncertainty persisted as warrants in some other cases involving Azam Khan were yet to be issued. His lawyers secured the remaining release orders on Saturday, clearing the way for his release.

Fresh ED Case Linked To Jauhar University

Meanwhile, the ED had registered a fresh case against Azam Khan on October 13 at the Azeem Nagar police station in connection with alleged use of government funds in the construction of Jauhar University and other charges. The fresh case is understood to be linked to the agency's action against him on Saturday.

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Read Also Allahabad High Court Grants Relief To Azam Khan & Son Abdullah Azam In Dual PAN Card Case

The ED's move came just as the veteran SP leader was preparing to walk free after nearly 11 months and 14 days in prison.

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