Uttar Pradesh: DIG suspended over Vikas Dubey case

The Uttar Pradesh government on late Thursday night suspended the then Kanpur police chief Anant Dev after a probe by a special investigation team pointed at a nexus between police and gangster Vikas Dubey.

Dubey was allegedly responsible for the murder of eight policemen outside his house in a village at Kanpur on July 2 when they went to nab him in a murder case.

Anant Dev is the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, PAC. He allegedly failed to act upon a letter sent by the DSP Devendra Mishra (killed in ambush) regarding another police official Vinay Tiwari's links with Dubey.

"Anant Dev has been suspended. The action has been taken on the basis of the SIT report," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

Vikas Dubey was shot dead by police on July 10 when he was allegedly trying to escape from their custody on the way from Ujjain to Kanpur.