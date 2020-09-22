Uttar Pradesh cultural centre of India, says Chief Minister

Lucknow

Stating that Uttar Pradesh is the heart and hub of India and also the centre of freedom struggle movement, mythology, or culture, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invited all filmmakers in India to the state, which is geared up to establish a grand film city on the Yamuna Express Highway spread over 1,000 acres.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday met several filmmakers in person and through video-conferencing to discuss the ambitious film city project in the state.

Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Raju Srivastava, Subhash Ghai, David Dhawan, Ashok Pandit, Saundarya Rajinikanth, Priyadarshan and many others attended the meet.

CM showed them a presentation about the proposed film city that would be spread over 1,000 acres on the Yamuna Express Highway, close to Delhi.

He assured the filmmakers of all sorts of help for film-making in the state.

“UP shares borders with seven states such as Uttarakhand, Bihar, MP, Rajasthan and even with Nepal. We have Hastinapur here, which is related to Mahabharat. Our Film City will be closed to this. World’s oldest city Varanasi and Lord Ram and Krishna birth places Ayodhya and Mathura are in the state. This is the cultural centre of the entire country," said the UP CM, explaining the benefits of shooting in UP.

Yogi Adityanath also mentioned Uttar Pradesh’s connectivity, saying the Jewar international airport project was underway. A number of new airports were on the anvil, added the UP CM.

Singer Udit Narayan stood up and sang a song from Aamir Khan starrer ‘Lagaan’ in respect of the CM, “O Mitwa Tujhko Kya Dar Hai Re”.