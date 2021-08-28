Uttar Pradesh conversion racket: Accused used Rs 60 crore received via hawala for anti-government protest, say Vadodara police

Vadodara: The Vadodara crime branch on Friday registered an FIR against two accused who were earlier arrested in an alleged conversion racket in Uttar Pradesh.

Vadodara Police Commissioner Shamsher Singh on Friday said that in the last five years, the accused received Rs 60 crore through hawala which was used for anti-government protests.

Speaking to media persons on Friday here, the police commissioner said: "FIR registered under several sections of IPC against two accused earlier arrested in an alleged conversion racket. In the last five years, the accused received Rs 60 crore through hawala apart from Rs 19 crore by foreign donations.

"Hawala funds used to come via Dubai. They also received foreign donations from UK, USA and UAE through a trust. Accused also got 103 mosques built in five states. They also used hawala funding for anti-government protests and have connections in Jammu and Kashmir also," Singh said.

"The accused have been identified as Salahuddin Sheikh and Mohammad Umar Gautam," he said. He also said that the accused will be presented before a court on September 3.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh ATS had stated that Salahuddin had admitted that he knew Umar Gautam, and for religious conversion, he used to send Gautam money via 'hawala'.

On June 20, New Delhi's Jamia Nagar resident Mohammad Umar Gautam and another person who ran Islamic Dawah Center, an outfit allegedly working on Pakistan spy agency ISI's funding for conversion of deaf-mute students to Islam, were apprehended.

According to ATS officials, Gautam and another accused also lured girls from poor backgrounds to give up their religion and accept Islam, promising them jobs, and eventually got them married to Muslim men. The investigators have said that Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-services Intelligence funded the racket.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 10:19 AM IST