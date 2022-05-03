Uttar Pradesh: Controversial saint who insisted on puja inside Taj Mahal, stopped at gate

The controversial saint from Ayodhya Swami Paramhansacharya who has given a call for organizing Dharma Sansad (Religious Conclave) inside Taj Mahal at Agra was stopped from going inside on Tuesday.

The Saint, who belonged to Tapaswi Chawani of Ayodhya, has already being expelled from the Mutt for giving controversial statements against senior religious leaders. Swami Paramhansacharya had announced to organize a Dharma Sansad inside Taj Mahal on May 5 and had marched towards Agra with a convoy of Saints and Seers. While he reached Agra on Tuesday morning, police stopped his convoy few Kilometers before Taj gate to avoid any untoward incident on Eid festival. Irked over it the Saint said that police stopped him due to his saffron clothes while those wearing skullcaps were allowed to go inside Taj.

Swami Paramhansacharya while talking to media in Agra said that in fact Taj Mahal is a temple and his intention is to purify it by performing Puja there. Insisting on going inside Taj premises, Saint said that he would not go back unless allowed. When asked about disturbing harmony on the occasion of Eid festival, Saint said that entire country is not celebrating but there are people who have been observing Parshuram Jayanti and Akshya Tritya also. He is still adamant on holding Dharma Sansad on Thursday.

Meanwhile the Agra administration had made entry free inside Taj Mahal for two hours on Tuesday due to Eid festival. The free entry was given to perform Namaz inside the mosque at Taj Mahal on the occasion of Eid.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 05:16 PM IST