Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Hits Back At Akhilesh Yadav Over Ayodhya Promise, Says 'Visit Ram Lalla, You May Gain Wisdom' | Video | X /

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over his promise to develop Ayodhya into a world-class religious city if the SP returns to power in the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Hathras, Adityanath said those talking about turning Ayodhya into a religious city should first look at their own history. He accused the Samajwadi Party of opposing the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, ordering firing on Ram devotees and restricting religious events during its tenure.

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"I was surprised to read Akhilesh Yadav's statement that his government would make Ayodhya a religious city. What will you make of Ayodhya? First look at your own history. It was the Samajwadi Party government that had bullets fired on Ram devotees," the chief minister said.

Adityanath said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayodhya today reflects the memories of the Treta Yuga and has become a major centre of attraction for devotees from across the world. He said the city has been transformed through the efforts and devotion of Ram devotees and does not require certification from any political party.

The chief minister also took a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav, saying, "Ayodhya has been adorned and developed by Ram devotees. You need not worry about it. Seek repentance and visit Ram Lalla once. Perhaps you may gain wisdom."

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The remarks came in response to a recent statement by Akhilesh Yadav, who had said that a future Samajwadi Party government would develop Ayodhya into an exemplary religious city where devotees from around the world could experience true spirituality. He had also pledged to restore Ayodhya's traditional glory and protect the rights and interests of its residents.

Continuing his attack, Adityanath alleged that the previous Samajwadi Party government had stopped celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami in police stations and jails and had also imposed restrictions on the Kanwar Yatra. He claimed that funds earlier spent on building boundary walls around graveyards had been redirected by his government towards temple development and beautification projects.

"We need temples because they are centres of our faith," he said.

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The chief minister also urged the Samajwadi Party to openly support the cause of the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura if it genuinely respected religious sentiments. He accused the opposition party of pursuing politics of appeasement and lacking the courage to speak about the development of Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi.

Targeting the Congress-SP alliance, Adityanath said both parties had spoken of saving the Constitution during the Lok Sabha elections, but alleged that the biggest assault on the Constitution was committed by Congress during the Emergency imposed on June 25, 1975.

The chief minister further asserted that Uttar Pradesh's transformation since 2017 had been possible because of improved law and order. He said the state was once identified by riots, curfews and mafia activities, but has now emerged as a model of development and security.