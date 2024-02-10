Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Asserts Faith In Lord Ram, Dismisses Allegations Of Political Exploitation

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. | File

Lucknow: In a robust rebuttal to allegations leveled by Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav, accusing the ruling party of manipulating the name of Lord Ram for political purposes, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vehemently rejected the assertions, affirming the government's genuine reverence for Lord Ram.

Dispelling any notion of political opportunism, Chief Minister Yogi stressed that invoking the name of Ram is deeply ingrained in their belief system, not a mere political ploy. He took a dig at Yadav, suggesting that his reluctance to visit Ayodhya reflects concerns about electoral repercussions rather than genuine devotion, branding it as a manifestation of vote bank politics.

"We do not engage in politics using the name of Ram; rather, we hold profound faith in him. Every endeavor undertaken by us acknowledges the significance of Ram. Even prior to the construction of the Ayodhya temple, we frequented the site, a practice we continue. However, the Leader of the Opposition's absence from Ayodhya signifies his apprehension toward losing votes," said Chief Minister Yogi.

UP Govt Committed To Comprehensive Development:

Highlighting the state government's dedication to comprehensive development, Chief Minister Yogi outlined allocations within the budget aimed at enhancing infrastructure at religious sites, including Chitrakoot and Naimisharanya.

He pledged provisions to ensure that the upcoming Mahakumbh and Kumbh Mela in 2025 surpass the standards set in 2020, emphasizing an inclusive approach devoid of caste or religious considerations, characterizing it as 'Ramrajya'.

UP's Largest Budget Unveiled:

Addressing the state Assembly on the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, Chief Minister Yogi unveiled Uttar Pradesh's largest budget to date, amounting to Rs 7.36 lakh crore. He underscored the budget's commitment to improving the standard of living for the state's 25 crore residents.

"Despite challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, UP's economy has doubled in seven years, positioning it as the second-largest in the country," Yogi emphasized, lauding the state's remarkable economic growth.

Chief Minister Yogi pointed to the increase in per capita income, the surge in online transactions, and a favorable investment climate in the state as indicators of progress. He expressed optimism about the future, citing the upcoming bhoomi pujan for investment projects worth Rs 10 lakh scheduled for February 19.

Yogi Cites 'Visionary Governance' For Success:

Asserting the state's transformation from an economically distressed state to the second-largest economy in the country, Chief Minister Yogi attributed this success to visionary governance, contrasting it with the lackluster approach of previous administrations.

Responding to accusations of budgetary mismanagement by Akhilesh Yadav, Yogi Adityanath clarified that the figures cited by the Leader of Opposition pertained to December 2023, while the budget extends until March 2024.

Chief Minister Yogi welcomed the conferment of the Bharat Ratna on prominent figures such as Chaudhary Charan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, and agricultural scientists MS Swaminathan and PV Narasimha Rao. He also took a dig at SP President Akhilesh Yadav, hinting at the recent inclusion of RLD into the NDA, suggesting that Yadav's perceived reputation for betrayal has isolated him in political circles.