Uttar Pradesh: Class 10 student fires three rounds at teacher from country-made pistol

Lucknow: Upset at being scolded by the teacher after a dispute with another student, a Class 10 student in Sitapur, near Lucknow, fired three rounds at his teacher with a country-made pistol.
The boy then fled the scene of crime, while police have registered a case against him.
The teacher was fortunate as all three rounds fired at him missed the vital organ, but injured him. Additional Superintendent Of Police Rajeev Dixit said that the teacher is currently out of danger and has been referred to Lucknow for further treatment.
The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera where the student is seen chasing the teacher with the gun in his hand. He is later overpowered by onlookers who try to snatch away the weapon. After firing the rounds, the student also assaulted the teacher with the butt of his pistol.
