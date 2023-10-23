Uttar Pradesh: Chopped Dead Body Found Stuffed In Suitcase & Dumped Inside Fields In Ballia; Visuals Surface

Mutilated Body Found Stuffed In Suitcase | Twitter

Ballia, October 23: A mutilated body of an unidentified person was found in a suitcase, dumped in the fields between Daya Chhapra and Prasad Chhapra villages along the highway in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Anand said on Monday that the body found was badly decomposed with only a skeleton left, making it difficult to ascertain its gender.

The body has been sent for post-mortem

“The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The report is likely to clear the gender of the deceased,” he said, adding, teams have been engaged to ascertain the identity of the person killed. The co-operation of Bihar Police of neighbouring districts has also been sought in this regard.

A red suitcase was dumped in the fields & foul smell emanating out of it

Earlier, on Sunday, natives of Daya Chhapra and Prasad Chhapra alerted cops from Bairiya police station after spotting a red suitcase dumped in the fields and foul smell emanating out of it.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It is assumed that the body is over 15 days old

SP Bairiya Dharmvir Singh, who reached the spot, said that as per initial investigation it is assumed that the body is over 15 days old. It was also suspected that the suitcase might have been dumped in bushes and the stray dogs had taken it up to the fields.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Villagers claimed that the body was of some teen girl

Villagers claimed that the body was of some teen girl, which had been chopped in pieces before packing in the suitcase and dumping it there. Police said that a post-mortem report was awaited to clear the facts.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)